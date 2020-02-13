Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.32 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.30-1.32 EPS.

REXR traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

