Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Boston Properties worth $36,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,785.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.58. 27,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,930. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $146.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,258 shares of company stock worth $26,471,475. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

