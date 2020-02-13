Rhumbline Advisers Has $34.90 Million Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of WellCare Health Plans worth $34,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

WCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

WCG remained flat at $$349.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.37 and its 200 day moving average is $300.55. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

