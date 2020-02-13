Rhumbline Advisers Has $44.33 Million Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $44,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth approximately $38,943,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.53. 1,609,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,184. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

