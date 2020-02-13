Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of AMETEK worth $41,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.39. 55,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.37%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

