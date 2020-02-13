Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,254 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Ball worth $40,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

