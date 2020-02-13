Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ RMBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,330. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $464,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $286,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $420,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

