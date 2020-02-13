RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RingCentral from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.10.

RNG stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,265. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $98.19 and a 52 week high of $244.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -379.45 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,067,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,726 shares of company stock worth $36,708,328. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

