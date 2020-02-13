RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF) Trading 0.5% Higher

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97, 16,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 38,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,709,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000.

RMR Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RIF)

RMR Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RMR Advisors Inc It is co-managed by MacArthurCook Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in real estate sector as well as securities issued by REITs.

