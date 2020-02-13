Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 108,687 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $55,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $7,072,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.53 and a 200 day moving average of $228.55. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total transaction of $1,754,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,941 shares of company stock worth $34,718,085 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

