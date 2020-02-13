Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 532,922 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,043,661 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,922 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $60,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

In related news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,706,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,042,672 in the last three months.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 23,805,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,210,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.