Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $81,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $170.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,201. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $179.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

