Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 924,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $74,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after purchasing an additional 207,208 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after purchasing an additional 470,378 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

OMC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.53. 2,695,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.