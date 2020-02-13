Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,933 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $57,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,027,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,497,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,914,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

