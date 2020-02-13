Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 127.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $76,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.10. 878,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Several analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.42.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

