Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 79,701 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,701 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $65,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $28,359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,854,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $19,484,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 106.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.88. 1,534,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.21. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $580,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $294,031.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,727 shares of company stock worth $10,018,829. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

