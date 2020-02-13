Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,635 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Target makes up approximately 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Target by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.28. 2,653,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

