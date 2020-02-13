Robinson Value Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Carnival makes up 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 495.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 3,670.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.