Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, approximately 4,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 22,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.28.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

