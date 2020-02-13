Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

Routemaster Capital Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

