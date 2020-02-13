Royal Bank of Canada Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $75.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after purchasing an additional 594,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after buying an additional 38,389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after buying an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after buying an additional 213,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.