Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.74.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.79%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $172,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 214,638 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

