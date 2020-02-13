Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.73

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.73 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 180898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

A number of analysts have commented on RDS.A shares. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

