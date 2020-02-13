Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDSB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB traded down GBX 26.80 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,947.20 ($25.61). 5,768,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,179.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,271.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.