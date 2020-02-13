Royce & Associates LP Acquires 27,120 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Mesa Laboratories accounts for 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Mesa Laboratories worth $66,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLAB traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.75. 39,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.44. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.92 and a beta of 0.19. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.11.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,265,510.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total value of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLAB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

