Royce & Associates LP Acquires 624,945 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,945 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of Resources Connection worth $43,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RECN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 96,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $470.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RECN. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

