Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 441,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,016 shares during the quarter. Coherent makes up 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $73,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coherent by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coherent by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.61. 213,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 161.22 and a beta of 1.88. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.