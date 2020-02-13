Royce & Associates LP Has $49.36 Million Stock Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,393 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $49,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,195,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $156,073.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.65. 246,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.72. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $178.28 and a 1-year high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

