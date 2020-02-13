Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 920,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282,139 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $38,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,003 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,391 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 224,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,319. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

