Royce & Associates LP Sells 337,260 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,181,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 337,260 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $61,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.13.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

