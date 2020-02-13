Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for about 0.8% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $85,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $116.38. 195,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,073. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $122.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

