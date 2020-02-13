Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.16

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 113868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

