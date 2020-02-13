Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onespan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Onespan by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 4,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.99 million, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. Onespan Inc has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

