Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 185.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 137,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 14,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

