Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 30.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $1,386,055.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,614. Choice Hotels International Inc has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $105.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

