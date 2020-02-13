Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 904,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,036 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 353,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 82,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

