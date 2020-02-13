Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.53. 4,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,843. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

