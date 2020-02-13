Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. Ryder System also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE R traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

