RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 20%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s share price fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 150,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 856,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

