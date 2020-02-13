Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2189 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:SBR opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.