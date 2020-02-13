Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Up 6.5%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s share price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 435,318 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 285,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 631.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

