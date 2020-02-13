Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $532.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,832. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.68. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $169.56 and a 12-month high of $593.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of -471.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.89.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

