Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $67.44. 11,522,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,666,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

