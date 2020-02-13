Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $130.17. 38,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,408. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.