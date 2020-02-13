Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $155,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 850 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,492,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

