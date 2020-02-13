Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 74,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,310. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

