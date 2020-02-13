Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $212.50. 86,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.38 and its 200 day moving average is $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $214.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

