Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,564 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $160,732.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,598.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 10th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,624 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $279,718.40.
  • On Tuesday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $42,605.12.
  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1,028.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit