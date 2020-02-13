Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,564 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $160,732.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,598.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,624 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $279,718.40.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $42,605.12.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1,028.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,137 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,806.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

