SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.79

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.79 and traded as high as $52.55. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR shares last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 15,506 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $1.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCHYY)

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

