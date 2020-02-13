Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €15.37 ($17.87) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.17 and a 200-day moving average of €15.31. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

