Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €15.37 ($17.87) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €15.17 and a 200-day moving average of €15.31. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

